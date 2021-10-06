What to know about Gabriel Brothers, opening $77.5M distribution center in Springfield

The stores were originally marketed as Gabriel Brothers and it was rebranded as Gabe’s when the company came under new ownership in 2005, according to the discount retail chain’s website.

Caption Gabriel Brothers will be building its largest distribution facility at the Prime Ohio II Industrial Park in Springfield and is expected to create more than 800 full-time and part-time jobs over a period of five years. The retail chain also has a store in Beavercreek.

Retail locations: Gabe’s has 119 stores throughout West Virginia, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Local store: The chain’s closest retail outlet to Springfield is on North Fairfield in Beavercreek.

Distributions Centers: Gabe’s has distribution centers in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The one planned for Springfield will be the company’s largest.