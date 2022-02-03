Hamburger icon
Wicked weather grounds some area flights; more expected today

A plow clears away snow on the airport apron at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Flights have been canceled across the country as a major winter storm strikes. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: Daniel Mears

A plow clears away snow on the airport apron at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich., on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Flights have been canceled across the country as a major winter storm strikes. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

By , Staff Writer
19 minutes ago

The winter storm moving into the area this morning has grounded some flights involving area airports, and the worst may be yet to come.

As of 5:30 a.m., FlightAware was showing the James M. Cox International Airport in Dayton had 18 flight cancellations in the past 24 hours, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was showing 31 and the Columbus airport 41 today.

Most of today’s departures from Dayton, however, are showing canceled on the airport’s site, with just some flights to the south and east still on.

ExploreSleet, ice are biggest concerns of storm moving through region

The storm that is bringing ice, sleet and snow is barreling in from the west, and 85 flights have been grounded at the Indianapolis airport.

Across the U.S. today, there have been 1,707 flight delays and 4,664 cancellations.

Travelers are advised to check the status of their flight before leaving for airports today.

