Wicked weather grounds some area flights; more expected today

As of 5:30 a.m., FlightAware was showing the James M. Cox International Airport in Dayton had 18 flight cancellations in the past 24 hours, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was showing 31 and the Columbus airport 41 today.

Most of today’s departures from Dayton, however, are showing canceled on the airport’s site, with just some flights to the south and east still on.