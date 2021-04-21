Wife of popular Hamilton Realtor gives birth days after his death from COVID

“I’m so in love and I know his daddy would be over the moon,” she wrote on Facebook about the new arrival.

Even before Christina’s Tuesday-morning doctor’s appointment, she was predicting Benny was doing his best to be able to attend his father’s memorial service, which will happen May 1 at Hamilton Christian Center. A visitation will be there from noon to 2 p.m., with the memorial service at 2 p.m.

Paul, who otherwise had been healthy, suffered desperately from COVID, which first started for him with a temperature and tiredness on March 4. He felt sick for the week that followed and was admitted to Mercy West on March 11. He needed increasing amounts of oxygen and went into intensive care on March 13.

Paul Jewett, who died Saturday at 37 from Covid, with his wife and sons. PROVIDED

Doctors tried numerous medications and therapies, including a ventilator. In addition to severe damage to both lungs, one lung collapsed and he eventually was on a heart and lung bypass. He was flown by helicopter to Christ Hospital, but “his lungs were absolutely annihilated,” Christina said earlier this week. A doctor told her Paul’s lungs were more damaged than almost any he had ever seen.

Paul died at 1:23 p.m. Saturday. His friends said few people were prouder than Paul Jewett to live in Hamilton, and also was someone who encouraged positivity in people.