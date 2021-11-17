Wildlife officials look into possible bear sighting in Warren County

The Ohio Division of Wildlife said since 1993 there has only been three confirmed bear sightings in Warren County — none in recent years. They also said sightings normally happen from May to early July.

Cade called the encounter a blessing.

“Definitely an honor to witness such an magnificent creature,” Cade said.

Wildlife officials said it is possible a bear is passing through in search of a more quiet area. If anyone does come across a bear, officials said to know they are just as scared as people and tend to avoid confrontation. Remove any food that may attract them, and cover any grills or trash cans.

“Take in the beauty of the bear himself,” Cade said. “Leave him alone as one of God’s creatures and we can just admire and be thankful that he’s blessed us with his presence in our in our local area. I’m sure he’ll be an hibernating sometime soon and maybe find another home where he might be.”