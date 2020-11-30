Winter weather: Tips for driving in the cold, snow

Though it’s important to know how to drive in severe winter weather, motorists should also be prepared. Make sure to keep a set of warm clothing in your vehicle, as well as extra food and water, a flashlight, glass scraper and blankets. AAA also recommends that vehicles have at least a half tank of gas at all times during cold weather.

Motorists should never warm up their vehicles in a closed space, such as a garage, or leave their vehicle unattended while waiting for it to warm up. They should also check their tires to make sure they’re inflated properly and have tread.