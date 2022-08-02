Wittenberg hits highest fundraising total in recent history

As of June 30, the Having Light campaign has raised $98,670,855 and is set to surpass the goal of $100 million. The university will host a campaign event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Heritage Center of Clark County where members of the Springfield and Dayton alumni chapters as well as faculty, staff and President Michael Frandsen will share remarks.

“At every step in this campaign, we are celebrating the impact this level of philanthropic support has on our students and the personalized educational experience we provide,” Frandsen said. “We are humbled and grateful to have a community of alumni and friends that truly understands what it means to pass one’s light.”

Anyone who wishes to contribute to the campaign can go online to https://havinglight.wittenberg.edu/.