Wittenberg to start spring semester with remote learning due to rise in COVID cases

Wittenberg University will start the spring semester with remote learning due to rise in COVID cases.
Wittenberg University will start the spring semester with remote learning due to rise in COVID cases. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Brooke Spurlock
Dec 29, 2021

Wittenberg University will start spring semester remotely next month due to the rise in coronavirus cases, the COVID Response Team announced Wednesday.

Students will remain in their current off-campus residences during the first week of classes from Jan. 10-14 and utilize remote learning during that time.

Students will then return to campus before the Martin Luther King holiday, Jan. 14-16, the CRT stated.

All community members will also be tested for COVID-19 before the start of the semester beginning with employees on Jan. 11 and residential students between Jan. 14-16.

“In light of omicron’s spread, the physicians on the (CRT) team believe that by beginning the spring semester remotely, any infections stemming from holiday gatherings will be better contained,” the CRT stated.

Masking in all non-residential buildings and on-going vaccinations and boosters will be essential in containing the spread on campus.

Additional information will be communicated before the start of the semester.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

