Wittenberg University closes all Sunday events, activities after shooting threat

Wittenberg University has announced closures for all activities, events and athletics contests Sunday due to a threat of a potential shooting on campus from an email sent Saturday.
The university said the message especially targeted Haitian members of the community.
“All students, faculty and staff should exercise extreme precaution and be alert to all your surroundings,” the university said in an alert. “The Springfield Police Division is increasing patrols on-campus on Sunday. If you are on or near campus, prepare for additional instructions or a lockdown if we learn more from the ongoing investigation.”
The campus is located at the 200 block of West Ward Street. The Thomas Library at 807 Woodlawn Ave. is closed as well.
“University administrators recognize that the city of Springfield has experienced an increase of threats to local government, businesses and schools in the past week,” the university said. “We take this threat seriously and will provide updates to the campus as we learn more about the situation.”
The university asked anyone who sees anything suspicious or has information about the threat, to contact Wittenberg Police Division immediately at the emergency line at 937-327-6363. The non-emergency line is 937-327-6231.
Wittenberg Police are cooperating with the Springfield Police Division and the FBI to investigate this threat.
The university also offered a long series of campus safety tips:
- Always be aware of your surroundings when you are out and about;
- Report unusual activities or suspicious individuals immediately to the campus police, including those outside of residence halls and housing;
- Be alert of strangers who might attend gatherings at your residence and take action to address their presence by calling Wittenberg Police to respond;
- Exterior doors of residential halls and Burb’s houses should never be left unlocked or propped opened;
- Do not allow others to “tailgate” behind you to gain entry in a secured building or space. If you observed someone who “tailgated”, call Wittenberg Police;
- Close and lock your room door when you are sleeping or studying in your room;
- Should you become aware of someone unknown who has entered your residence, call 9-1-1 when it is safe to do so.
