Wittenberg weighs $7 million in cuts to address finances

The university said in an email to its alumni obtained by the Springfield News-Sun and Dayton Daily News the administration is working on a plan to make the university more financially stable. The email did not provide more details about what the university’s financial problems looked like.

According to the email, such a plan would cut projected deficits, eliminating a deficit entirely by the third year; cut staff positions at a minimum of $3 million in the current 2025 fiscal year and beyond, and eliminate “faculty lines” at $4 million in the 2026 fiscal year and beyond, “while retaining those academy programs necessary for the university to maintain and grow its current enrollment.”

The university’s board will consider the new plan at its next meeting on Aug. 15.

According to a statement from the university, Wittenberg is considering new subject areas and academic programs, using more online and hybrid models of learning, more career pathways, and more access to academic and career expertise.

The transition would require reallocating the institution’s personnel and resources.

“As we strive to become a more affordable institution, we will also need to decrease certain expenses and eliminate faculty and staff lines over the course of the next two years to safeguard our future and better prepare students for the demographic, technological, and economic realities of today’s world,” the university said in the statement.

Karen Gerboth, a spokeswoman for the university, said more details about the plan were not immediately available. More would be available after the university board votes at the Aug. 15 meeting.