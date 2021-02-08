Woman accused of stabbing husband to death in Warren County wants wallet released for stimulus money

A Warren County woman scheduled to go to trial next for allegedly stabbing her husband to death is asking a judge release her bank card from evidence to access COVID-19 stimulus money.
Stormy Delehanty, 27, was arrested at the Boulder Station Casino in Las Vegas five days after investigators allege she fled after stabbing her husband Roman B. Roshchupkin, 34, on July 6 at their home in the Mallard Bay Apartments in Deerfield Twp.
She was indicted in August by a Warren County grand jury for murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. She is being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Delehanty was in Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe’s courtroom this week for a pre-trial hearing. Her trial is scheduled to begin March 22.
During the hearing, Delehanty told the judge she had a question for him. Tepe requested she talk with her attorney, Joseph Auciello Jr., before making any statements.
After talking with Delehanty, Auciello said his client is requested a debit bank card seized by police be released to a family member.
“When she was originally arrested, there was a search warrant executed at her personal residence and police recovered her wallet. In that wallet is a debit card/bank card. Her stimulus money was applied to an account,” Auciello said. “She is asking the court for an order to release the wallet to her brother, who would be available to come to the sheriff’s office to pick that up.”
The attorney said the sheriff’s office is unwilling to release the wallet without a court order. If the entire wallet could not be released, Delehanty is requesting release of the card.
Assistant Warren County Prosecutor Steven Knippen said he wanted some time to consider if the wallet would be used in any way at trial. Tepe gave him until Monday to respond.