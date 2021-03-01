Woman dead, man in hospital after shooting at Springfield Speedway

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later transported by ground to Miami Valley Hospital, the report stated. He is listed as a patient at the hospital, but no other information was available, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Neither identity of the two victims has been released.

According to the report, officers cleared the scene around 3 a.m. on Saturday, roughly four hours after the shooting was reported.

Both a pane of glass in the door and a window beside the door were broken, according to our crew that was on scene of the incident.

The Springfield Police Crime Scene Unit also responded to the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time, according to police.

This shooting is currently under investigation.

The Springfield News-Sun has reached out for more information.