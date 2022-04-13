Woman in her 20s killed in West Chester Twp. crash

A woman in her 20s died Tuesday in a crash near the Streets of West Chester.
The crash between a sedan and a black truck happened at 3:45 p.m. in front of the AMC movie theater by the Red Robin restaurant, not far from the interchange with Interstate 75 at Union Center Boulevard.
“The Tuesday afternoon fatal crash on Civic Centre remains under investigation,” spokeswoman Barb Wilson said. “Further details regarding the female in her 20s who died in the crash will likely be released first by the Butler County Coroner’s office.”
Wilson released 911 tapes from three people who witnessed the crash and called for help. One caller told the dispatcher “please send an ambulance right now.” Another caller said “no one seems like they’re panicking” but told the dispatcher the driver of the truck was out of his vehicle.
The crash report is not yet available.
