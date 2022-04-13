BreakingNews
Deputy police chief sentenced after second DUI led to resignation
Woman in her 20s killed in West Chester Twp. crash

At least one person was killed Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2022, in front of AMC movie theater on Civic Centre Boulevard in West Chester Twp. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

At least one person was killed Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2022, in front of AMC movie theater on Civic Centre Boulevard in West Chester Twp. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A woman in her 20s died Tuesday in a crash near the Streets of West Chester.

The crash between a sedan and a black truck happened at 3:45 p.m. in front of the AMC movie theater by the Red Robin restaurant, not far from the interchange with Interstate 75 at Union Center Boulevard.

“The Tuesday afternoon fatal crash on Civic Centre remains under investigation,” spokeswoman Barb Wilson said. “Further details regarding the female in her 20s who died in the crash will likely be released first by the Butler County Coroner’s office.”

Wilson released 911 tapes from three people who witnessed the crash and called for help. One caller told the dispatcher “please send an ambulance right now.” Another caller said “no one seems like they’re panicking” but told the dispatcher the driver of the truck was out of his vehicle.

The crash report is not yet available.

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

