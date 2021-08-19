Woman injured after fall from cliff behind Springfield Regional Medical Center

A woman who left Springfield Regional Medical Center after receiving mental health services fell from a cliff located near the hospital on Thursday, the Springfield Police Division confirmed.
Police received a call about a fall in the area behind the hospital around 10:48 a.m. Police and fire personnel responded to the scene. The woman was transported by CareFlight’s ground unit to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton because of her injuries.
It is unclear what the woman’s condition is. She checked into the medical center Wednesday and left the facility Thursday morning.
The News-Sun has contacted MercyHealth for more information.
