Woman seriously injured after car hits her in Clark County parking lot

A car struck a woman in a Clark County parking lot Monday afternoon, seriously injuring her, according to officials.
The incident happened after 1 p.m. in the AMPM Employment office parking lot at 4841 Urbana Road in Moorefield Twp. north of Springfield.
Reports said the woman sustained severe head trauma. A Moorefield Twp. medic unit transported the woman to Springfield Regional Medical Center. However, a medical helicopter also was called to transport the woman to another hospital.
