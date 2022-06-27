dayton-daily-news logo
Woman seriously injured after car hits her in Clark County parking lot

Clark County Sheriff’s Office cruisers were in the parking lot of AMPM Employment after a woman was hit by a car Monday, June 27, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Clark County Sheriff’s Office cruisers were in the parking lot of AMPM Employment after a woman was hit by a car Monday, June 27, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Staff Reports
1 hour ago

A car struck a woman in a Clark County parking lot Monday afternoon, seriously injuring her, according to officials.

The incident happened after 1 p.m. in the AMPM Employment office parking lot at 4841 Urbana Road in Moorefield Twp. north of Springfield.

Reports said the woman sustained severe head trauma. A Moorefield Twp. medic unit transported the woman to Springfield Regional Medical Center. However, a medical helicopter also was called to transport the woman to another hospital.

