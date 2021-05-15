Woman suffers serious injuries in New Carlisle motorcycle crash

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in a crash Friday evening that seriously injured a Medway woman riding in back of a motorcycle.
Brent Nelson, 36, of New Carlisle, was riding a motorcycle at 5:44 p.m. on state Route 235 when he struck a car at Marquart Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.
Nelson suffered minor injuries. His passenger, 44-year-old Amanda Swanton, suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where their injuries are not known. The two people in the other vehicle were not hurt.
The preliminary investigation shows that Nelson was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Also, his driver’s license is suspended and he does not have a motorcycle endorsement. Neither motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet or other protective gear.
So far this year, there have been 80 crashes in Clark County involving an impaired driver, troopers said. Of those, six caused serious injuries and four involved a fatality.
Troopers will continue extra patrols during the summer specifically looking for impaired drivers.