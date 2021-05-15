Woman suffers serious injuries in New Carlisle motorcycle crash

Brent Nelson, 36, of New Carlisle, was riding a motorcycle at 5:44 p.m. on state Route 235 when he struck a car at Marquart Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

Nelson suffered minor injuries. His passenger, 44-year-old Amanda Swanton, suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where their injuries are not known. The two people in the other vehicle were not hurt.