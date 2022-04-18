Woman who died in Urbana house fire ID’d

The identity of a woman who died in an Urbana house fire on Easter Sunday was released Monday.
The victim was identified as Valorie A. Jones, 51, according to the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
The fire was reported about 3:41 a.m. in the 200 block of West Ward Street.
According to Urbana Fire Division officials, fire crews saw “heavy fire on one side of a duplex” upon arrival.
Another person was found injured outside the home, and crews transported that person to Mercy Urbana hospital. The person’s condition is unknown, and the identity has not been released.
Jones was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, according to the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
Several departments provided mutual aid in fighting the fire.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is completing the investigation.
Six people were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to the fire division.