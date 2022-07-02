Women’s rights rally planned for Sunday near courthouse in Hamilton

“My sister has a genetic disorder that causes her to miscarry, and she recently had to have a DNC (dilation and curettage operation) in order to save her life,” Hacker said. “If she had another child, it could put her life at risk. Every woman should have the right to decide what happens to her own body.”

“When the Supreme Court elected to rescind abortion rights with the Dodd decision, I was outraged,” said Harmon. “I’m not about to give my bodily authority to random politicians and men in particular who make laws that have traditionally not been equal for women. We’re here to support all women — even women who think they support this decision today.”