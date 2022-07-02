Women’s rights rally planned for Sunday near courthouse in Hamilton

The Supreme Court decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade is being protested at a rally in Hamilton on Sunday.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. near the gazebo by the Historic Butler County Courthouse at 101 High St. in Hamilton. It is organized by two women who met on Facebook while sharing their feelings about the decision.
Tiffany Harmon, 36, of Liberty Twp. and Brittany Hacker, 28, of Hamilton said they are determined to speak out.
“My sister has a genetic disorder that causes her to miscarry, and she recently had to have a DNC (dilation and curettage operation) in order to save her life,” Hacker said. “If she had another child, it could put her life at risk. Every woman should have the right to decide what happens to her own body.”
“When the Supreme Court elected to rescind abortion rights with the Dodd decision, I was outraged,” said Harmon. “I’m not about to give my bodily authority to random politicians and men in particular who make laws that have traditionally not been equal for women. We’re here to support all women — even women who think they support this decision today.”
The Butler County Democratic Party is assisting in organizing Sunday’s event. One of the speakers will be candidate for Ohio governor Nan Whaley. She is the former mayor of Dayton.
The party says other candidates who plan to speak or be in attendance include Vanessa Enoch of West Chester Twp., candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 8; Larry Mulligan of Fairfield, candidate for Ohio House of Representatives, District 46; Sam Lawrence of Oxford, candidate for Ohio House of Representatives, District 47; Latisha Hazell of West Chester Twp., candidate for Butler County commissioner; Mike Dalesandro of Oxford, candidate for Butler County auditor; Kathy Wyenandt, Butler County Democratic Party chair; and Harmon and Hacker.
