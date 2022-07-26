Worker killed in accident at Cliffs Middletown Works steel mill

The Butler County Coroner’s office removed a Cleveland-Cliffs employee after a fatal accident today.
The company said a male worker was conducting a planned maintenance operation at a hot mill strip when he died as a result of an incident during the “routine activity.”
An autopsy is planned for Wednesday, and after his family has been notified, his name will be released, according to the coroner’s office.
“The company sends its deepest sympathies to the families and they are providing support,” Cleveland Cliffs said in a statement.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
