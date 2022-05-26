WORTH THE DRIVE: Shark Summer returns to Newport Aquarium

The aquarium announced Shark Summer returns Friday, and visitors will be able to celebrate the “often misunderstood” animal, officials said.

“Visitors are challenged to face their fears and get up-close to dozens of sharks as they learn the important role these animals play in maintaining healthy ocean ecosystems,” states a release from Newport Aquarium. “This year, you can visit the Shark Nursery, featuring real shark eggs from several species. You’ll also have a chance to touch sharks in Shark Central, including the new California horn shark,” the release says.