Wright-Patterson gate design wins certification

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Gate 26A has been awarded LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council, Beavercreek design and engineering firm Woolpert said.
emersion DESIGN handled the site’s architecture while engineering and landscape architecture were performed by Woolpert, and Messer Construction was the contractor.
Wright-Patterson opened the gate off Ohio 235 for commercial and passenger vehicles to Area A of the base in November last year.
The gate is located off Ohio 235, also known as North Central Avenue in Fairborn, at the first traffic light north of the Ohio 235/Central Avenue and Ohio 444/Broad Street intersection.
The gate provides an enclosed commercial vehicle inspection area, an overhead canopy offering a covered vehicle checkpoint for security staff, inspection capabilities, and an intersection and traffic signal.
“This gate improves functionality for Wright-Patt staff and guests, while ensuring security remains at a premium—and all within green building standards,” Woolpert Project Manager Joe Bissaillon said in Woolpert’s statement. “By teaming with Messer and emersion on this design-build project, we know we are efficiently and cost-effectively providing the base with the optimum infrastructure and providing the community with healthy, sustainable design.”