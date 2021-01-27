Wright Patterson to address vaccines with twin town halls

The Air Force is not defining who is “high-risk,” base commander Col. Patrick Miller has said. U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines are followed there —with that category including older adults and people with serious medical conditions.

The vaccine is expected to be available for uniformed and non-uniformed personnel, as well as dependents and retirees.

Ohio’s largest single-site employer has weathered the pandemic through shifting most workers to home and other locations. At the start of the pandemic, just 10% of the base’s typical 30,000 military and civilian workers were permitted to be physically on base.

By May, commanders were allowed to bring up to 20% of their assigned workforce back to base offices. Miller assumed command of the 88th Air Base Wing in June.

By September, Miller announced the prevailing base health protection condition had shifted from “Charlie” to “Bravo,” meaning half of the base’s typical workforce could conceivably be permitted to return, boosting the daily presence on the base to 15,000 or so workers.

But Miller has repeatedly emphasized that reaching 15,000 on-site workers is not a target or a goal, and he has called on commanders to exercise caution in returning workers to the facility.

