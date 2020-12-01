Wright-Patterson tree lighting set for Wednesday

Santa’s sleigh is scheduled to touch down tomorrow afternoon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The tree lighting and visit from Santa is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday on the base, at the Wright-Patterson Club, for the base Christmas tree lighting event.
Due to COVID-19, the year’s event will honor certain precautions. This year, attendees can participate from their vehicles, the base said.
According to a base announcement: “Drive-thru style, guests can drive down Candy Cane Lane in front of the Wright-Patterson Club to see Santa and receive goodies from his elves while remaining in their vehicles. In addition, families can park and watch as the tree is illuminated at 5:30 p.m. to kick off the holiday season.”
For those who prefer to watch from their own homes, the tree lighting can be viewed by watching live on the 88th Force Support Squadron’s page, found at https://www.facebook.com/88FSS [facebook.com].