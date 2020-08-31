X

Wright State standout signs with German pro team

By Marcus Hartman

Wright State basketball standout Bill Wampler is headed overseas to play for pay.

The sharp-shooting guard who scored more than 1,000 points for the Raiders has signed with German team Ehingen Urspring.

In a statement provided by WSU, Wampler said he is excited for the opportunity to play in the second division of German pro basketball.

“It wouldn’t have happened without the opportunity I was given to play at Wright State,” said Wampler, who transferred from Drake to play at WSU for coach Scott Nagy. “Coach Nagy and the staff have prepared me to prepare like a professional. I’m ready to continue playing games, and representing Wright State in a positive way.”

Wampler averaged 15.6 points per game last season and shot 40.4 percent from 3-point range.

