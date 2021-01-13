WWII veteran who enlisted at 16 and later served Butler County communities dies at 94

Snyder was active in Boy Scouts and served on the Park Committee in Green Twp. He helped develop parks there and was instrumental in teaching students about Veterans and Memorial days, his daughter said.

When he moved to Fairfield about eight years ago, he volunteered at many park events, and frequently rode his scooter from his residence to the parks.

Barlow, 58, the youngest of three children, said her father taught her the importance of “making an impact on the world by helping people.”

Her father loved to meet people and tell jokes, she said.

“He was an incredible man and role model,” she said.

He’s survived by his children: Jennifer (Andy) Barlow, Bill (Liz) Snyder, Debbie (Terry) Jackson; along with special friend Juanita Reif and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Sunday at Nathanael Greene Lodge, 6394 Wesselman Road in Green Twp.