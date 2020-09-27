Xenia creating Community Improvement Corporation to help with development projects

The county has a Community Improvement Corporation, Merriman said. The city is “not looking to preempt the county’s” Community Improvement Corporation, but work in partnership with it, he said.

Explore Xenia could create Community Improvement Corporation to help with economic development

Merriman said city staff recommends Xenia help the corporation with start-up funds from the city’s miscellaneous improvement fund. Merriman said this fund will not be taxpayer dollars, but cash flow from real estate that the city owns. He doesn’t yet know how much start-up capital the corporation will need.

The Community Improvement Corporation will be run by a board of directors. There will be seven members, including an appointed council member, the city manager or his designee, the finance director or his designee, and three non-city official or employee members who will be appointed to the board.

Council president Wesley Smith said Xenia Councilwoman Rebekah Dean sent him an email volunteering to be on the board.

Now that Xenia city council has approved the incorporation of the agency, the application will be sent to the Ohio Secretary of State to approve before the city finalizes the incorporation of the CIC, Merriman said.