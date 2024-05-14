Newsletter: A highway that carries $400B of freight every year is getting help

If you’ve been there, you probably believe it. That stretch leads to the Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati crossing the Ohio River to Kentucky, and during peak hours, it can feel like a parking lot.

Feds allow I-75 Brent Spence bridge project to move forward, without tolls

It was designed to carry 80,000 vehicles a day. Today, more than 60 years after it opened, daily traffic is double that.

There have been notable incidents of chunks of concrete raining down from the bridge. But it remains a key artery for national commerce.

Zoom in: In late 2022, the Biden administration signed a federal funding package of $1.6 billion to repair the bridge. On Friday, Ohio and Kentucky announced that the Federal Highway Administration concluded an federal environmental review, allowing the project to advance to the design and construction phases.

New $95M ‘showcase’ Fairborn High School nearing completion

Fairborn schools officials are looking to finish work on their new high school by month’s end.

The project, estimated at $95 million, is more than 90% done at the 214,000-square-foot facility on Commerce Center Boulevard near Interstate 675, Jeff Patrick, Fairborn’s business operations director, told reporter Nick Blizzard.

What they’re saying: “It will be really a showcase high school in the Miami Valley area,” Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick said. “It’s really a fantastic thing.”

Life expectancy for area neighborhoods differs by 25 years

Check out this well reported story from Samantha Wildow, our reporter who covers health care and the business of health care.

The crux: The McCook Field neighborhood in Dayton and southwest Washington Twp. are fewer than 20 miles apart. But McCook Field residents are expected to live, on average, about 25 years less.

That’s according to a recent report from Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS).

What they’re saying: “Some of the social determinants of health that we’d be concerned about that impact your life expectancy are going to include housing stability, income, education and access to quality education, health care, access to health care including primary care and health insurance,” said Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jennifer Wentzel.

Honey Creek Beef farm focuses on animal comfort, genetics and feed

Where does your meat come from?

If you favor Angus beef, Natalie Jones sheds some light on one possible local source.

Farm life: Honey Creek Beef is a closed herd cattle farm at 6350 Addison-New Carlisle Road, in New Carlisle. Owners Adam Frantz and his wife, Mia Grimes, have worked hard at transforming the property into a home for 100 Angus beef cattle.

Wayne Avenue widening, road diet in the works to improve traffic, pedestrian safety

Wayne Avenue likely will look quite different a couple of years from now, reporter Cory Frolik notes.

Changes, straight ahead: Dayton City Commission recently approved a $2.4 million contract with L.J. DeWeese Co. to widen Wayne Avenue.

What they’re saying: The highly traveled roadway will be expanded between Wyoming Street near Wendy’s and Sunoco to Waldo Street near Esther Price Candies.

“This will be a great safety improvement,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

Quick hits

The Reds won a baseball game: Ending an eight-game skid.

Did you see the Northern Lights? We did. Check out our photos.

Arch: Waxes eloquent about a local auctioneer.

Best of Dayton 2024 contest: Nominations open this week

Monday was a big day at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base: This is why.