Feds allow Brent Spence project to move forward, without tolls

“This is an important step forward in bringing efficiency to our nation’s supply chain,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “The project will address one of the worst truck bottlenecks in the nation by improving safety and travel on an interstate connection that carries more than $400 billion worth of freight every year.”

This is a crucial step in the remaking of an eight-mile section of the Interstate-71/75 corridor between Kentucky and Ohio. Current cost estimates for the massive project split the costs, with $2 billion being paid by Ohio taxpayers and $1.6 billion by Kentucky.

“The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project is a testament to what can happen when we work together to get things done,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

The federal government’s assessment evaluated the social, economic and environmental effects of the project.

KYTC and ODOT have conducted 16 neighborhood meetings and two open house events since late 2022 to solicit comments on the project plan.

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project was awarded $1.6 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Investment Act in December of 2022.

The Brent Spence Bridge was constructed in the 1960s to carry some 80,000 vehicles a day, but the daily I-75/I-71 traffic load has reached 160,000 vehicles in recent years.

“Because I-75 is a key freight corridor stretching from Canada to Florida, the congestion impacts commerce and commuters who travel the corridor in the eastern United States,” the joint Ohio-Kentucky release noted.

At a projected $3.6 billion, this is considered one of the biggest highway projects in the country and is expected to stretch into the next decade.