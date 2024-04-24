Newsletter: Blue Berry Cafe opens today in Bellbrook 🫐🥞 & other foodie news

I will admit my favorite item at the festival was the “Locals Only” donut, a collaboration from Death Grip Donuts and Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix. It was a traditional vanilla donut with maple glaze, three mini pancakes and a dollop of cinnamon butter that was served with a pipette of maple syrup. I don’t know what I liked better...the maple glaze or the dollop of cinnamon butter on top.

If you like the maple glaze like me, the owners recommend trying the Breakfast at Mamaw’s or Don’t Go Bacon My Heart donuts. The Locals Only donut was an exclusive offering at the festival.

Blue Berry Cafe opens in Bellbrook

Speaking of Bellbrook ... the Blue Berry Cafe officially opened its doors today at 129 W. Franklin St.

The restaurant had closed its doors at 72 Bellbrook Plaza in January after its long-term lease ended Dec. 31, 2023. Owner Kelley Andary has had plans to relocate across from Dots Market since April 2023 in order to ensure a better experience for her staff and customers alike.

“We wanted to invest in a space that would be a big thank you and a good way for us to grow, not necessarily in seats, but what we can offer our customers,” Andary previously said.

The Blue Berry Cafe has come a long way since opening 20 years ago in Bellbrook. The restaurant is known for its massive pancakes, homemade omelets and Tony Darden aka the “Muffin Man.” In February, Andary opened a second Blue Berry Cafe location in the former space of the Golden Nugget Pancake House at 2932 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering.

2nd Street Market gears up for outdoor offerings

It’s almost time to grab the reusable bags and head down to 2nd Street Market to shop the outdoor farmers market featuring more than 25 vendors with produce, artisan wares, specialty foods, flowers and more.

The outdoor market will open for the season Saturday, May 4 and continue through Oct. 27. The market is open rain or shine and will only close in the case of severe weather.

Market Manager Lynda Suda said last week they were still in the process of finalizing outdoor vendors. The majority of farmers from last year such as Corner Hill Farm and Nu Sol Gardens are returning.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the outdoor market featured farmers only. When they had to pivot to an outdoor only market in 2020, they proved they could expand outdoor offerings. Since then, market goers can find a little bit of everything outside.

Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew continues growth in Fairborn

James and Lynne Mowery, the husband and wife duo behind Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew, are proud of the many pivots they have made through their entrepreneurial journey that have helped them learn and grow. From starting their business during the pandemic to adding a second cold brew food truck last year, their entrepreneurial journey is far from over.

Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew was founded as an online business in late 2018. Two years later, the couple opened a retail location in Fairborn at 644 N. Broad St.

“I think the hardest thing for us to get people to understand is that we’re not a traditional coffee shop,” Lynne said.

Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew is open on select days at their brick-and-mortar location. The retail space offers ready-to-drink cold brew coffee in pouches. They also offer Riverade (lemonade) and River Chilled Tea (black tea).

The difference between cold brew and iced coffee is the way it’s made. Cold brew coffee is usually made by steeping coffee in water for hours at cold or room temperature, as opposed to minutes at high temperatures. The slow process makes cold brew taste different from hot brewing the same type of coffee beans. James described the taste of cold brew as smoother and less bitter than iced coffee.

Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew has two coffee food trucks allowing them to bring cold brew coffee, served still, nitro and as lattes, to events like festivals, food truck rallies or farmers markets.

Recipe of the week: Crazy ‘Nanna Cold Brew Coffee

Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew shared a recipe on their website for a Crazy ‘Nanna Cold Brew Coffee featuring their Introspection 180 — a smooth four bean blend with hints of fruit, brown sugar and a vanilla aroma. This is light/medium blend from Brazil, Peru, Kenya, and Guatemala.

All you have to do is blend the following ingredients and enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 oz cold brew coffee concentrate — Introspection 180 (or espresso)

8 oz whole milk

.5 oz sugar free DaVinci Gourmet Coconut syrup

.25 oz sugar free DaVinci Gourmet Vanilla syrup

.5 oz sugar free DaVinci Gourmet Hazelnut syrup

Half of a really ripe banana (could use the whole thing)

1 cup of ice (this is personal preference)

Quick Bites:

🌮 Miguel’s Tacos returns to original spot in Yellow Springs: After more than four years at Trail Town Brewing, Miguel’s Tacos has reopened its food truck in the Kings Yard behind Asanda Imports at 230 Xenia Ave.

🍜 New Thai restaurant opens in Dayton: Time4Thai is now open in the former space of Time4Noodle in the Cloud Park Plaza off of Brandt Pike. CLICK HERE for more information about the restaurant.

☕ Xenia donut shop now offering specialty coffee: Glazed Donut Eatery has traditional coffee drinks like hot or iced lattes, americanos or espresso. One of the more interesting flavors at the shop is the raspberry white mocha.

Dish of the Week: Avocado Fries from The Famous Restaurant

When I wrote the story about Doubleday’s opening Home Plate in Washington Twp. I told owner Jon Thomas that my husband and I really enjoyed the food at Doubleday’s. He encouraged me to try his family’s other restaurant in Centerville and I finally made it there.

The Famous Restaurant is located at 953 S. Main St. next to ContempoRoast. The vibe is laid back and family-friendly. I especially loved the graffiti hallway that led to the bathrooms.

Now for the food...The avocado fries are officially my favorite appetizer. We received about eight slices of fresh avocado that were breaded and fried with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese on top. They were served with spicy ranch for dipping.

My husband and I split The All-American Double Cheeseburger, Breaded Boneless Wings with Sweet Hot Sauce on the side and an order of Famous Style Fries. The burger was solid and served with a side of burger sauce. The wings were absolutely huge and the loaded fries were very unique. Instead of diced tomatoes on the fries, they were in slices.

Overall, the food and atmosphere was a 10/10. We will definitely be back to try more of the menu!

