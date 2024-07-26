Newsletter: How a quest for a new Dayton hospital is picking up steam

Good Samaritan Hospital officially closed just over six years ago, on July 23, 2018, ending its more than 85-year run as one of Gem City’s health care providers. The final patients were transferred and the hospital emergency department closed a few days before.

Premier Health leaders cited several reasons to close the hospital for good. They said upkeep for the aging campus was expensive, the facility was operating at half its capacity and many services were available a scant five miles away at Miami Valley Hospital.

New West Dayton hospital? Group submits petition to city, aims for November vote

A community group seeking a new property tax levy to help pay for a new public hospital in West Dayton has submitted a petition to the city of Dayton that supporters believe has enough signatures to require city commission action.

What they’re saying: “It will serve all of the residents in the city of Dayton, and it would be a great asset to the community economically,” said Bishop Richard Cox, president of the Clergy Community Coalition. “It would also be a great asset that people would be served regardless of their insurance status, whether they had insurance or not, they would still be getting affordable and adequate health care.”

Warren County business endures with deep Dayton roots

Reporter Nick Blizzard, who covers Warren County, this week introduced us to the family behind Walther Engineering and Manufacturing Co., which assembles brake parts used in vehicles of major shipping company fleets.

Gem City roots: A new company expansion is the result of “more business from existing clients and further market penetration,” said the 71-year-old Walther, whose grandfather George Walther, Sr., started the Dayton Steel Foundry more than 100 years ago.

Senator calls for ban of Chinese-made, ‘net-connected vehicles from military bases

Sen. Sherrod Brown is calling for the ban of Chinese-produced or -controled vehicles with Internet connectivity from sensitive federal installations, including military bases.

Why this matters: Others have aired similar concerns in this era of EVs tied to the Internet. Members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party have urged caution, and the U.S. government earlier this year launched an investigation into the security risks posed by foreign-made vehicles with internet connectivity.

What Brown said: “We (Ohio) are a national security state, we’re an aerospace state, we’re a manufacturing state. If one of their connected cars drive by Wright Patt (Wright-Patterson Air Force Base) or NASA Glenn (Research Center, near Cleveland) ... the Chinese Communist Party could use a connected car to listen in to private conversations or transmit senstive data or gather intelligence.”

Table 33 to move to former Est! Est!! Est!!! space at Dayton Arcade

Busy food and dining reporter Natalie Jones tells us that Italian restaurant Est! Est!! Est!!! has closed its doors at the Dayton Arcade, and Table 33 has announced it will move into the space.

Located at 45 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, Est! Est!! Est!!! closed July 20.

However: Dayton Arcade representatives said Table 33 will open in the fall. It will retain its menu with breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner options.

Ohio Supreme Court to chicken diners: Chew with caution

Diners should be on guard against chicken bones even in pieces of supposedly boneless chicken, four Ohio Supreme Court justices recently decided in a case originating in Butler County.

Boneless? Jeremy Kelley, one of my editors, ably set the stage in describing the story: “Eight years ago, Butler County guy goes to Wings on Brookwood, orders boneless wings. One of them had a bone in it, which tore his esophagus, causing a bacterial infection. He sued the restaurant and supplier, and now three courts, including the Ohio Supreme Court, have ruled that the restaurant has no liability for serving ‘boneless’ wings with bones in them.”

