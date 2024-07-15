Franklin business with 100-year Dayton ties plans expansion

The business founded more than 100 years ago by George Walther Sr. makes wheel-end equipment for the heavy truck and trailer industry, according to its website. Walther Sr. also founded the Dayton Steel Foundry.

Plans call for the Franklin business to add a third manufacturing/warehouse facility to its 62,800 square-foot business.

The new space would be in the rear of the business, Franklin records show. The proposed addition will have more loading docks and parking, according to city documents.

Messages left with the company were not immediately returned. A proposal for the expansion was approved by the city’s planning commission last week.

Walther EMC has been located at the same site since 2001, according to city records.