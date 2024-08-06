Newsletter: How local residents are shedding light on a federal investigation of Fuyao Glass America

Criminal investigators usually don’t comment on investigations, unless they need the public’s help, and even then, they say little. They don’t want those being investigated to conceal or destroy evidence, among other concerns.

But it appears that residents across the Dayton area and its environs have had questions for some time about the homes local law enforcement and Homeland Security raided in late July. So two of our reporters recently knocked on some doors.

Fuyao raid: Who owns raided properties and what neighbors have seen

Reporters Eric Schwartzberg and Josh Sweigart dove into the details of the Homeland Security investigation into employment practices at Fuyao Glass America. They spoke with neighbors of some of the properties raided on July 26. Some of what they found:

Packed houses

Poor living conditions

Wary neighbors: “The whole downstairs you could see and (it) was nothing but bunk beds,” one Miami Twp. resident told them. “It was so disgusting. The trash would just be everywhere.”

What they’re saying: Homeland Security Investigations Detroit Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey said the investigation is focused on money laundering, potential human smuggling, labor exploitation and financial crimes.

Read the story.

Marijuana sales start today; Dayton dispensaries among first recreational sellers in Ohio

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

What’s happening: Several Dayton-area marijuana dispensaries say they will start selling recreational marijuana Tuesday. Of seven Montgomery County medical dispensaries eligible for dual-use licenses, multiple confirmed to the Dayton Daily News that they will begin sales.

What they’re saying: “We are very excited,” said Tracey McMillin, the chief operations officer of Pure Ohio Wellness. “Feels like the wait has been so long and we are more than ready.”

Read the story

Wittenberg faculty, alumni rip proposal to cut 60% of professors, many staff

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

What’s on the horizon: Education Reporter Lee McClory brings us news of a plan presented to Wittenberg University faculty and staff to make significant employee cuts.

The plan would reduce faculty by 60% for the 2025-26 school year, reduce staff during the upcoming school year by a quarter to a third, and possibly replace the services of many of those faculty members with online classes.

What they’re saying: “There is no world in which you can claim to be a world-class liberal arts college when more than half of your courses are online,” said Mary-Elizabeth Pratt, a member of the university’s Alumni Association Board and a 2015 graduate of Wittenberg.

Read the story.

How one Dayton company wants to harness hydrogen as the fuel of the future

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

It’s hard to be optimistic right now about hydrogen as an automotive fuel. But Chris McWhinney, founder and CEO of Dayton’s Millennium Reign Energy, is a believer.

What they’re saying: Advocates point to what they see as hydrogen’s advantages: It offers a relatively longer driving range than standard EVs, with faster recharging.

OK, but: Infrastructure for hydrogen vehicles poses a real chicken-and-egg problem, and sales of hydrogen vehicles are down. Investors are reluctant to build the fueling infrastructure while vehicle sales are low. And drivers don’t want to buy the vehicles while infrastructure is unreliable or non-existent.

Read the story.

Meadow View garden center to close after 40 years; customers make last visits

Readers gravitated to this story online: Meadow View Growers, a large, well-known garden center just south of New Carlisle, is preparing to close, the owner announced over the weekend.

The history: Meadow View has operated on Ohio 235 for 40 years, most of that time under the Robinson family, which established the business in 1984. Jeff Pack bought Meadow View in 2018 and has run the garden center since then.

Read the story.

Westrafo breaks ground for Trotwood plant, 230 new jobs. Monday was a day to celebrate