Newsletter: How Wright-Patterson Air Force Base helped (and helps) NASA take off

In fact, long before Wright-Patterson existed as we know it today, researchers and engineers at McCook Field in Dayton developed equipment that in time supported U.S. astronauts. Parachutes, space suits and space helmets all had origins at McCook, the Aero Medical Lab and other early outposts of military aviation innovation.

To combat space motion sickness, NASA needs the Wright-Patterson ‘Kraken’

NASA still relies on Wright-Patt.

Disorientation: NASA Glenn and Johns Hopkins University researchers hope to better understand a technology that may help people weather disorienting situations. To do that, they’ve turned to the $19 million GL-6000 DRD or Disorientation Research Device, better known perhaps as the “Kraken.”

Bottom line: Base researchers expect Artemis-program astronauts to visit Wright-Patt and the Kraken for training and research.

5 years after devastating tornadoes, survivors keep wary eye on the skies

Where were you five years ago on Monday evening of Memorial Day Weekend?

Most of the wreckage and blight caused by the 2019 Memorial Day storm is cleaned up, but some survivors say it was a life-changing event they will never forget.

Disaster: Weather-watchers counted 19 tornadoes in the region in just a few hours that weekend five years ago. Overall, 21 tornadoes were confirmed in Ohio with the largest, an EF4 that cut a path of destruction across Montgomery County.

And recovery: What survivors told us: “None of us take it for granted — boy, when there’s warnings, we’re downstairs,” said Kim O’Guin, 66.

Funds OK’d for food market, child health clinic near West Dayton’s DeSoto Bass

The investment: A former industrial site near the DeSoto Bass Courts public housing complex in West Dayton is inching closer to becoming home to a new healthy family food market and pediatric clinic.

What they’re saying: “This will be another huge investment and a huge win for West Dayton,” said Kiya Patrick, vice president of strategic development with Greater Dayton Premier Management, the local public housing authority.

Kettering research park bike link to expand options with Centerville, Dayton

Work has started on a Kettering Miami Valley Research Park bike path connector that is expected to link to trails from Centerville and Dayton.

The new trail is north of Research Boulevard between Woodman Drive and College Drive, and north of College between Founders Drive and Spaulding Road, Kettering Project Engineer John Sliemers said.

Connection: It will link to the Iron Horse Trail east of the research park that runs through Kettering into Centerville. It will also help tie into the future extension of the Flight Line bike path planned for the west side of Woodman.

Ohio gives millions for new roundabouts, three planned in Dayton area

Nearly $87 million in state funding will be invested into 28 roadway projects in 22 Ohio counties over the next six years, Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Transportation said recently.

Why it matters: Most projects will focus on improving dangerous intersections, including $11 million going toward the construction of roundabouts at three intersections in the Dayton area.

‘113 acres of why we are free:’ A tribute to the fallen.