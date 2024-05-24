BreakingNews
Napoli’s serving New York style pizza in new Beavercreek location

Red Carpet Tavern, a Dayton bar known for its karaoke, is for sale

Credit: Facebook Photo

Credit: Facebook Photo

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

The Red Carpet Tavern has announced on its Facebook page that the bar is for sale.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve decided to list the Red Carpet Tavern for sale,” the May 24 Facebook post stated. “We’ve had a few inquires already to the purchasing options and hope someone who loves it comes forward to claim this iconic neighborhood bar.”

Those interested in owning the bar are encouraged to reach out to the business. According to the post, there is the option of purchasing just the bar or the bar and building.

The Red Carpet Tavern has won Best Karaoke in the last two years of our Best of Dayton contest.

The neighborhood bar, located at 3301 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, will remain open with modified hours until further notice. It’s open 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday and 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. They will still have trivia at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and karaoke at 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

There will be no breakfast until further notice, the post stated.

ExploreMaid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe turns 90: What to know about its iconic $2.80 sandwiches

“Please know we love each and everyone of our Red Carpet family members and appreciate the outpouring of love and support,” another Facebook post stated.

We’ve reached out for more information on the owner’s decision to sell. When we hear back, we’ll update this story.

In Other News
1
Shooting reported in Harrison Twp
2
Woman survived Xenia tornadoes and Memorial Day tornadoes
3
Affordable housing pitch at Yellow Springs soccer site owned by school...
4
Here is where to find Nashville’s Peach Truck in this area
5
1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash in West Carrollton

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top