Red Carpet Tavern, a Dayton bar known for its karaoke, is for sale

Those interested in owning the bar are encouraged to reach out to the business. According to the post, there is the option of purchasing just the bar or the bar and building.

The Red Carpet Tavern has won Best Karaoke in the last two years of our Best of Dayton contest.

The neighborhood bar, located at 3301 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, will remain open with modified hours until further notice. It’s open 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday and 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. They will still have trivia at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and karaoke at 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

There will be no breakfast until further notice, the post stated.

“Please know we love each and everyone of our Red Carpet family members and appreciate the outpouring of love and support,” another Facebook post stated.

We’ve reached out for more information on the owner’s decision to sell. When we hear back, we’ll update this story.