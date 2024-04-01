Newsletter: What the $2 billion Cleveland Cliffs investments means for the region

Much thanks to my boss, Rich Gillette, who shepherded this newsletter in my absence, in addition to everything else he handles. And thanks as well to all of my colleagues. Notes of gratitude can (and should) be sent to our boss, Ashley Bethard, at ashley.bethard@coxinc.com.

But we’re here to talk about business news. Luckily, we have plenty of that.

Middletown’s historic steel plant ready for $1.8 billion investment

Cleveland-Cliffs late last week announced a major new investment for its Middletown Works plant, eyeing an overhaul of the site’s ironmaking systems and new equipment that will allow the production of iron with nearly no greenhouse gas emissions, the company and others said.

Jobs: This investment will secure an existing 2,500 jobs at Middletown Works, where the unionized workforce is represented by the International Association of Machinists, our Rick McCrabb reported.

“This is absolutely huge for the men and women who work here, and for the community,” said Shawn Coffey, union president of Local 1943. “It’s a bold statement by the company. This shows that we will be making steel for a lot longer.”

More: The Middletown plant has operated under Armco, AK Steel and, since 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Legal dispute slows Arcade development on north side

From Reporter Cory Frolik we learn that RLR Investments LLC, owner of the Fifth Third Center building at 1 S. Main St. and the Fifth Third Center Parking Garage, has sued, arguing that Cross Sreet Partners, one of the downtown Dayton Arcade developers, blocked and “destroyed” pedestrian access to a walkway that connects the parking garage and office tower.

Adjacent: The Fifth Third Center sits on the same block as the Arcade property in downtown Dayton.

Continuing fight: The court fight is ongoing, Frolik reports, and an appellate court recently issued a decision saying it could not reasonably order the Arcade developers to rebuild the previous walkway after it was eliminated.

RLR has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to hear its appeal, contending that the Arcade developers destroyed the walkway and the company’s property rights deliberately to try to make its appeal moot.

LMI acquires downtown Dayton defense contractor JJR Solutions

Downtown business: Dayton-based business JJR Solutions was recently acquired by LMI, a provider of technology-enabled management consulting, logistics and other services to the U.S. government.

Auto insurance rates rev higher

From reporter Samantha Wildow, we get confirmation of something most insured drivers have noticed: Auto insurance rates are trending higher.

Parts to payouts: Drivers have seen a more than 20% increase to auto insurance premiums compared to last year, analysts are saying, and industry experts are laying the blame on factors from the cost of parts to claims payouts.

In Ohio, premiums for auto insurance have gone up at least 20%, said Dan Scroggins, vice president of personal lines insurance at AAA. In other markets, Scroggins has seen increases as high as 60%.

A place for collaboration in downtown Dayton

Ideas welcome: “Everything starts here with an idea,” Peter Benkendorf, founder of The Collaboratory, told contributing writer Brandon Berry. “Whether it’s my idea or when somebody walks in the door.”

It’s a door that’s open most days of the week, one that has historically opened up to other doors.

Berkendorf’s office has long been one of the neatest spots downtown, a place to bounce ideas off Berkendorf and others, or just a spot to polish off lunch and hang out.

Acquisition: Beavercreek-based Woolpert has acquired Murphy Geospatial, a multidisciplinary geospatial solutions company that is headquartered in Kilcullen, Ireland. Murphy Geospatial is a private, family-owned geospatial solutions company that delivers survey, mobile and indoor mapping, asset monitoring, subsurface engineering, and 3D digital twin development, among other services. The firm has a staff of nearly 400 across six offices in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

