2 hours ago

ACHBERGER, Jr.,

John Frank

Age 90, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was born February 11, 1932, the son of John Frank Achberger Sr. and Verna (Nelson) Achberger. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He enjoyed woodworking with his wife, watching his grandchildren in school sports and band, playing golf, vacationing in Florida with family and friends. In addition to her his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Eleanor, Grace and Betty.

Jack is survived by his wife, Jayne Achberger; son, Kenny (Debbie) Achberger, John (Denise) Frank Achberger III; grandchildren, Stacey (Sean), Kelli, Kenton; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Jacob, Jenna, Courtney; and the newest addition, great-great-granddaughter, Kynslee.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:00 am in the chapel at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

