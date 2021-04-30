ACORD, Vivian L.



Age 88, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her home in Tipp City. She was born December 2, 1932, in Miamisburg to the late Clarence and Achsa (Smith) King; worked as a nursing



assistant for 26 years at Upper Valley Medical Center; a



member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipp City; a past 4-H advisor for many years; was the first woman member of the Bethel Township Fire Department in Miami County where she was also the photographer for 2 years. Preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Firman L. "Bill" Moyer; infant daughter, Vickie Lee Moyer; infant son, Roy Lee Moyer; daughter, June



Charlene Duncan-Endicott; brothers, Leo, Russell and Harold King; sisters, Hazel King and Helen Gillis. Vivian is survived by her husband of 60 years, Everett Acord; step-children, Cynthia J. Robertson of MI, and Jeffrey D (Michelle) McDonald of Farmersville; grandchildren, Vicki (Doug) Albaugh of Laura, Amy (Scott) Taylor of Casstown, David (Laura) Robertson of NC, Devin (William Baxter) Robertson of MI, Brandon (Briana) McDonald of Greenville, Kali McDonald of Urbana; great-grandchildren, Jacob (Katie) Albaugh of West Milton, Jessica Albaugh of West Milton, Mallorie (Colton) Bowling of St.



Paris, Brittany (Jacob) Smallenbarger of Troy, Olivia Johnson of MI, Alistair, Boaz, Ballet, Ansel, Ena Robertson of NC, Skye Baxter of MI; great-great-grandchildren, Graham Albaugh, Henry and Alaina Smallenbarger; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipp City, with Father John Tonkin celebrating. Interment,



Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Visitation to be held Monday, 5-8 PM at Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.

