Aguayo, Michael Arden







In Loving Memory



Michael Arden Aguayo



4/5/1960 - 7/15/2016





Blessings on the little man. Your death was more than one heart can stand. You are in my thoughts both day and night and my arms long to hold you tight. To place a kiss upon your face, to hold your hand and dance once more. My only child how I miss the laughs we shared, our special jokes no one knew except us two. The years you have been gone have taken the joy from my life and I have suffered much strife. If only I had you with me my life could be whole again. Missing you as much or maybe more than the day God took you away.



Loving you and missing you,



Your Mother, Edith Fuson