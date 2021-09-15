ALLBAUGH, Rose T.



96, of Dayton, Ohio, loving mother, grandmother, and



loyal friend to those who knew her, passed away 8/25 of natural causes. Born 5/5/1925, Rose is survived by her son David Allbaugh; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Florence Allbaugh; her grandchildren Alex and Lea Rose; nephews Rob DelCoco, Richard and Jim Cordaro, Mike and Tom Allbaugh, and many friends. With her vibrant personality that could light up a room, Rose impacted many lives. Considered a "second mother" by many, she will be greatly missed, but always remembered for her love and generosity to others. She loved to sing, dance, and spend time with family and friends. An informal service will be held Saturday, 9/18 at her home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Florence Nightingale Global Health at fngh.org. For details on Rose's service or more information on how to donate, please call 843.422.1190.

