Allen, Creola Imogene "Jean"



Age 97 of Centerville, OH passed away Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Haskell, whom she was married to for 65 amazing years. Also by her parents, Mary Lettie and Albert Jack Daniels from Harriman, TN; her brother, James Roy "JR" who fought in WWII and died in battle in Italy; her sisters, Evelyn Mercer, Lois Dunaway, and Wanda June Arp from Dayton, OH. She is survived by her daughter Linda Joanne (Michael) Suttles, grandson Bradley Logan (Teresa) Suttles; five great granddaughters, Alexandra, Angelina, Savanna, Sofie, and Isabella. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She loved Jesus and her family and friends. Mom, Grandma, Nana Jean and Aunt Jean; we will miss you so much and we'll see you later. Funeral service will be held at 1:30pm, Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Visitation from 12:30 until time of service. Burial in Valley View Memorial Gardens. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



