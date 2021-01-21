AMSTUTZ, Maynard Ray



Maynard Ray Amstutz, age 93, passed away on January 12, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Mary



Kathryn Amstutz, daughter,



Pamela Jean Roberts, brothers, E. Wayne Amstutz, Dwaine F. Amstutz and Harold Diller,



sister, T. Kathleen Kindle. He is survived by his daughters,



Cynthia K. (David) McCarty and Kathleen A. Amstutz, son-in-law, James A. Roberts, grandchildren, Amie (Daniel) Potter, Matthew (Elizabeth) Roberts, Kelly (Gus) Rodriguez, Allie (Ben Young) McCarty and Brendan McCarty, great-grandchildren, Mason Potter, Maddox Potter, Micah Potter, Magnolia



Rodriguez, Thor Rodriguez, Brooks Rodriguez, Reznor



Rodriguez and Alani McCarty.



Mr. Amstutz was loving father and grandfather who loved farming and football where he played Miami of Ohio



University. He was a Biology teacher and football coach at



Sidney High School in Sidney, Ohio, and then went on to be a Pharmaceutical Sales Rep. with Wyeth Laboratories. He was the Co-Chairman for C.F. Water in Springfield, Ohio, and a Member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where he serves as a Deacon and Elder. He was a man of faith and served his Lord well.



Visitation with the family will be on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 12-2 PM, with service to start at 2 PM at Harpeth Hills



Funeral Home.



Their will be a livestream of the funeral service on Harpeth Hills Facebook page.

