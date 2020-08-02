ANDERS, Lore E. Age 72, of Springboro, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her residence. Lore was employed at Kroger's in Lebanon, OH, in the Deli. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, West Carrollton and the Eastern Star. Lore was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Anders, August 11, 2009. Surviving are her children, Chris and Dan Hamric, Jim D. Anders and grandson, A.J. and Lyndsey Anders. Graveside funeral services will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Miami Valley Memory Gardens (St. Rt. 48 at Lytle Five Points Rd.) with Pastor Phil Hohulin of Grace Lutheran Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice of Dayton in Lore's memory. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

