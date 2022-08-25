ANDERSON, Billy J. "Andy"



Billy J. "Andy" Anderson, age 83, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2022. He was the owner of Andy's Body Shop. Billy is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Betty S. Anderson, brothers, Kenny (Trish) Anderson, Bob (Debbie) Anderson, sister, Joann Headley, mother-in-law, Leatha Ramsey, sister-in-law, Gail Lybrook, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Wilma and Dewey Lybrook, father and step-mother, Joseph and Hazel Anderson, brother, Randy Lybrook, sisters-in-law, Anita Cox, Glenda Gleason, brothers-in-law, Ronnie Ramsey and Greg Headley. A Service will be held at 12:00 pm, on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of Service. Interment will follow the Service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

