ANDREWS, Odessa R.



Age 93, of Dayton, departed this life July 1, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., THURSDAY, July 8th, 2021, at TABERNACLE BAPTIST CHURCH, 380 S. Broadway, Dayton, OH, with Elder Bilal Momin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com