ANDRUS, Julia E. "Judy"



81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on December 1st, 2021. Judy was born on April 9, 1940, in Hillsboro, Ohio, the daughter of Franklin L. and Beatrice M. (Elliott) Leslie. Survivors include her children, Marcia (Eric)



Dreiseidel of Marysville, Julie (Doug) Ayres, Sherri (Keith) Bennett, Todd (Mindy) Andrus, and Amy (Roger) Smith, all of Springfield; grandchildren, Gretchen (Justin) Gedeon, Brandan Dreiseidel, Matt Ayres, Zach (Katy) Ayres, Leslie (Chris)



Clarkston, Andrea (Andrew) Miller, Adam (Emily) Bennett, Lane Andrus, Mara Andrus, and Megan Smith; and nine great-grandchildren, Lucas, Emily, Levi, Zoey, Miles "MJ", Kane, Sloane, McKenna, and Delilah. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Ruth Millhouse, and Mary Andrus; several nieces, nephews and cousins; many dear friends; and her loving K9 companion, Sophie. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years; Carl L. Andrus in 2008; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. Judy worked at J.C. Penney from the time the Upper Valley Mall opened in 1971 until her retirement in 2007. Judy was a member of the Northridge United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in the Clark and Union County Fairs. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and hosting large family gatherings during the holidays, as well as watching Ohio State football games. A special thank you to Dr. Richard Darr, Dr. Pius Kurian, the staff at Davita Midwest Dialysis, and special caregivers: Jane, Mara, Molly, Hannah, and CeCe for their devoted care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Judy's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, in the funeral home with Pastor Ken Woode presiding. Burial will be in Plattsburg Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.

