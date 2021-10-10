ARNOLD, James Daniel



James Daniel Arnold, 62, passed away on September 24 at Hospice of Dayton. Dan grew up in Harrison, Ohio, to the late James and Mary



Arnold before moving to Kettering, Ohio, where he spent the rest of his life. He combined his love of photography and sports by becoming a sports photographer for Fleer as well as starting his own



photography business. He also worked for the Air Force at Wright-Patterson AFB for over thirty years. After retirement he used his photography skills to document local architecture and local folk and bluegrass bands. He was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Dan is survived by his wife of forty years Julie (Ganus) Arnold, his two children Elizabeth (Robert) Lehner and James Daniel Arnold as well as his sister Anita (Deb) Arnold Ranson. He also leaves behind many beloved cats. Memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, OH 45402. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of



Dayton. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Dan's family.

