ARNOLD, Wilbert

ARNOLD, Sr., Wilbert Lee "Pete"



Age 86, of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021. Pete was born August 14, 1934, in Irvine, KY, to loving parents Martin "Pete" and Dorothy Arnold. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Wilbert "Petie" Arnold, Jr. and brother, Robert.



He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Angela Mae Arnold (Richardson); daughters, Sandra (David) Duncan and Mary Ann Arnold; grandchildren, Christopher and Courtney Duncan; great-granddaughters, Ava and Aaliyah Smith;



brothers, Marvin and Jerry Arnold. Visitation will take place from 2:00-3:00 PM on Friday, February 12, 2021, at



Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where Pete's memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM. To view his full



obituary, visit newcomerdayton.com.

