ASHBURN, Burl



Age 80 of Huber Heights, passed away on June 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Carrie Ashburn, and son Tim Ashburn. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Jo Ann Ashburn; sons Rick Ashburn and Keith (Michele) Ashburn; grandchildren Chelsie Ashburn, Jacob Ashburn, Sean Ashburn, Keara Ashburn, Heather Zaragoza and Ann Marie Ashburn; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Gladys (Earl); brothers Vasco



(Susie), Albert (Linda) and Scotty; numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends Jim and Betty Van Dyke, and Vicki and Shirley Watkins. Burl worked for RTA for over 34 years and was a member of East Dayton Christian Church. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., at Grange Hall Rd., with Kyle Gulley officiating.



Interment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of services on July 24. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

