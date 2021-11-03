BACKS, Barbara

BACKS, Sr. Barbara Jean



87, died peacefully Oct. 31, at Hospice of Dayton after a short illness. She was born July 1934, in Celina, Ohio, the 11th of 13 children. In 1951, she entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood Dayton, Ohio, and faithfully served God and His



people for 70 yrs. Sister donated her body to science. A



Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Precious Blood Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio, 1:30 pm, Nov. 4, 2021.



Sr. Barbara Jean was a passionate and dedicated teacher. She taught elementary grades in Cincinnati, Ottawa, and Dayton, Ohio, along with 25 yrs. in Ottoville, Ohio. Sister also taught in Fort Wayne, IN, St. Joseph, MO, Heartland, WI, and Aurora, CO. In retirement, Sr. Barbara Jean volunteered as a substitute teacher and tutor to both children and adults. Wood carving, painting and reading were cherished hobbies.



Sr. Barbara Jean joins her parents and 8 siblings in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters; 3



sisters, Marge Van Dornevelt, Joan Wenning, Barbara Monning; 1 brother, Andrew Backs; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

