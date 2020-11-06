





BAER, Terry



Age 76, of Medway, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters, after a brief, yet courageous battle with COVID-19 on November 3, 2020. Born September 24th, 1944, in South Webster, Ohio, Terry and his family moved to Dayton, OH, when he was a young boy. A 1962 graduate of Roosevelt High School, Terry served proudly in the US Army and was stationed overseas in Germany. Upon his return home, he joined the Dayton Police Dept. and protected and served our beautiful city for 24 years. He also served as Commander of Ft. McKinley American Legion Post 613 upon retiring from the Police force. He worked briefly as a Courier for Compunet Labs, and for Dayton Mortuary until retiring for good in 2018. Terry lit up a room whenever he walked in, there was always a joke or funny story to tell. You only needed to hear his laugh once to have it ingrained in your



memory. A close family friend said it best -"It's unimaginable living in a Terry Baer-less world". Those left before him and ready to greet him in Heaven are his brother, William (Billy) Baer; his parents, Laura Kathleen and Arthur Baer; his best friend, Dave Michael; and his amazing grandson, Jackson Baer McGee. Here to keep his memory alive is his loving wife of 53 years, Linda; daughters, Terri Lynn (Daniel) Pavelka of Union and Laura (Dan) Briley of Beavercreek. Cherishing their Grandpa's memory are his "grandgirls", Adrienne Pavelka (Kevin Moyer) of Tipp City, Abbey Pavelka of Union, Lyndsey Chesney (Alex) of Enon and Allison McGee (Kyle Cahill) of Fairborn. His most recent pride and joy was the gift of being called "Great Grandpa" when our Easton Nash Chesney was born in May. Also left to keep his loving spirit alive is his sister, Judith Keyes of West Carrollton and numerous close cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and devoted fans! Our family would like to thank the WONDERFUL STAFF at Miami Valley Hospital's COVID Unit and Cardiovascular ICU Unit for their endless care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Miami Valley Hospital COVID-19 Relief Fund, 31 Wyoming St., Dayton, Ohio 45409. A Graveside



Service to honor his life will be held at Dayton Memorial Park, 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 2 pm. To leave a special message for the family, please visit



