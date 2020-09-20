BAGGETT, Jewel Harmon 73, passed away on August 18, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, on April 23, 1947. After graduating from Roth High School, she attended and graduated from Central State University, where she received her B.S. in elementary education. After teaching in the Detroit Public Schools for many years, she retired and relocated to Dayton to raise her two daughters. Ms. Baggett was a long-time member of Wayman A.M. E. Church on Hoover Avenue and also volunteered with the Dayton Art Institute, Dayton Opera Guild, and Literacy Council of Miami Valley. Jewel was predeceased by her mother, Vinnie Ragland Harmon (2012), and Dr. William Harmon (1987). She is survived by two devoted daughters, Britni Baggett (Orlando, Florida), and Bridget Baggett (Atlanta, Georgia); four siblings: William Harmon (Columbus, Ohio), Reginald Harmon (Patricia; Dayton, Ohio), Leticia Harmon (Columbus, Ohio), and Jonathan Harmon (Phoenix, Arizona); one loving aunt, Isabel Ragland Glover (Arthur, Jr; Dayton, Ohio), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A private memorial service for Ms. Baggett will be streamed live on Saturday, September 26, at 10:00 AM and will be officiated by Pastor Gerald A. Cooper of Wayman A.M.E. Church. HHRoberts.com

